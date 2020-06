Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Duplex that is a corner property that makes it like an individual home. 2 car garage its a plus plus private yard. Tenant pays electric and gas and trash owner pays water. Located conveniently on a bus route. Cross street are Easter and 52nd St.

many restaurannts near by. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



