Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1202 W North St

1202 West North Street · (269) 447-1375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1202 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
West Douglas

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,750

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/03/20 Near WMU and K college campuses. Available Aug 3rd 2020. Large 5 bedroom home with lots of character, including 2 staircases. Fiber optic intenet available. High efficiency water heater and furnace, central AC, garbage disposal, dishwasher, main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. 2 refrigerators. Fenced in yard, large deck, ample off street parking.

Landlord provides lawncare, garbage, and maintenance. Tenant responsible for utilities

Close to WMU and K college campuses, West Main and downtown Kalamazoo amenities

(RLNE4819102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 W North St have any available units?
1202 W North St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 W North St have?
Some of 1202 W North St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 W North St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 W North St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 W North St pet-friendly?
No, 1202 W North St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 1202 W North St offer parking?
Yes, 1202 W North St does offer parking.
Does 1202 W North St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 W North St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 W North St have a pool?
No, 1202 W North St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 W North St have accessible units?
No, 1202 W North St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 W North St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 W North St has units with dishwashers.
