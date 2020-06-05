1202 W North St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 08/03/20 Near WMU and K college campuses. Available Aug 3rd 2020. Large 5 bedroom home with lots of character, including 2 staircases. Fiber optic intenet available. High efficiency water heater and furnace, central AC, garbage disposal, dishwasher, main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. 2 refrigerators. Fenced in yard, large deck, ample off street parking.



Landlord provides lawncare, garbage, and maintenance. Tenant responsible for utilities



Close to WMU and K college campuses, West Main and downtown Kalamazoo amenities



(RLNE4819102)