This spacious farmhouse has been totally re done from top to bottom. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet upstairs. Walk into the back door to a large mudroom and laundry area-washer and dryer included. Quaint hallway with coat hooks leads into the large kitchen and attached dining room. Lots of windows allow in so much natural light. Tons of cupboard and counter space. Living room has so much charm with a stone wall and built ins. Bonus room on the front of the house would be a great office space or sitting room. 1 main floor bedroom and full bath with walk in shower complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, each with built in drawers and window seats. 2nd full bath with double sinks and bathtub. Detached 2 car garage is being built this spring. Beautiful country setting.