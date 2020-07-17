All apartments in Kalamazoo County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:43 PM

133 Grandview

133 Grandview St · (269) 432-0088
Location

133 Grandview St, Kalamazoo County, MI 49053

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2003 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
**Special Promotion!!** If you sign a lease this month, your first TWO month's rent are only $1,695/mo. Rent will return to $1,895/mo after the first three months.

Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership. This large yard will be newly landscaped in the spring, providing you space to entertain and create memories that last a lifetime. The included 2 car garage provides room to keep your car warm and ice-free in the winter so your loved ones get a toasty warm ride on the most frigid day. An included washer and dryer saves time and energy from driving to the laundry matt allowing you to simply kick back in your favorite chair and relax. The Whirl Pool stainless steel appliance package gives you a kitchen fit for a chef that will have your friends thinking your Gordon Ramsey and begging to come to your parties.

This home is built with an Energy Smart HERS rating of 58, allow you to save on average $2,224/yr compared to an old rental, putting more money in your pocket to indulge in Starbucks approximately 794 times a year (or how you see fit).

Homes are reserved in order of applications received, act quickly.

**Home under construction – photos are of similar floorplan, but colors and finishes may vary.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

