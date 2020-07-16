All apartments in Jackson County
Jackson County, MI
7535 E Michigan Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

7535 E Michigan Ave

7535 East Michigan Avenue · (517) 998-3077
Location

7535 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson County, MI 49201

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom home located west of Grass Lake. This home features a large fenced in backyard perfect for summer activities, a cozy finished basement to relax in, and an attached garage to keep your belongings safe and sound from Michigan weather. Refrigerator and stove are included. Tenant pays utilities, water, and garbage pick up. Rent is $1,200 per month, with a $1,250 security deposit.

PLEASE NOTE (minimum requirements include but are not limited to the following): To qualify for this home monthly household income must be three times the monthly rent, must have renters insurance, security deposit, and first month's rent available at the time of signing. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must consent to credit and background check and be able to verify income. No Smoking! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5629038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 E Michigan Ave have any available units?
7535 E Michigan Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7535 E Michigan Ave have?
Some of 7535 E Michigan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 E Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7535 E Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 E Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7535 E Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson County.
Does 7535 E Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7535 E Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 7535 E Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 E Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 E Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 7535 E Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7535 E Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 7535 E Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 E Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7535 E Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7535 E Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7535 E Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7535 E Michigan Ave?
