7535 E Michigan Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Lovely spacious 4 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom home located west of Grass Lake. This home features a large fenced in backyard perfect for summer activities, a cozy finished basement to relax in, and an attached garage to keep your belongings safe and sound from Michigan weather. Refrigerator and stove are included. Tenant pays utilities, water, and garbage pick up. Rent is $1,200 per month, with a $1,250 security deposit.



PLEASE NOTE (minimum requirements include but are not limited to the following): To qualify for this home monthly household income must be three times the monthly rent, must have renters insurance, security deposit, and first month's rent available at the time of signing. No evictions within the last 5 years. Must consent to credit and background check and be able to verify income. No Smoking! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5629038)