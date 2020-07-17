Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park parking playground garage

New 3 Bed/2 Bath Home. Stimulus Deal on Now. - Property Id: 308254



Just arrived at Andover in Grass Lake. Check out this amazing floor plan. Call 517-234-1472



https://www.fourleafprop.com/andover.html



Top Reasons to Live at Andover

1. Andover Community is highly rated by our residents. We're proud of our community!



2. Top notch professional management --- come meet our awesome team.



3. Ideal location. Country setting + Top Schools



4. FLP Resident Lifestyle Experience.



o Open space for outdoor play and evening strolls, playground, basketball court, dog park, and free use of clubhouse.



o Pet friendly.



o Free community events and parties. Cookie Friday for kids.



5. Amazing new home with super low pricing.



6. Spacious lots with two car driveways.



7. Free credit application. In-house financing available.



8. All homes garage ready



Financing offered through First Choice MH LLC, a Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator in the State of Michigan. NMLS# 1241272.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1034-cambry-cir-grass-lake-mi/308254

(RLNE5950756)