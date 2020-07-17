All apartments in Jackson County
1034 Cambry Cir
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1034 Cambry Cir

1034 Cambry Cir · (630) 664-3806
Location

1034 Cambry Cir, Jackson County, MI 49240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1145 · Avail. now

$1,145

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
garage
New 3 Bed/2 Bath Home. Stimulus Deal on Now. - Property Id: 308254

Just arrived at Andover in Grass Lake. Check out this amazing floor plan. Call 517-234-1472

https://www.fourleafprop.com/andover.html

Top Reasons to Live at Andover
1. Andover Community is highly rated by our residents. We're proud of our community!

2. Top notch professional management --- come meet our awesome team.

3. Ideal location. Country setting + Top Schools

4. FLP Resident Lifestyle Experience.

o Open space for outdoor play and evening strolls, playground, basketball court, dog park, and free use of clubhouse.

o Pet friendly.

o Free community events and parties. Cookie Friday for kids.

5. Amazing new home with super low pricing.

6. Spacious lots with two car driveways.

7. Free credit application. In-house financing available.

8. All homes garage ready

Financing offered through First Choice MH LLC, a Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator in the State of Michigan. NMLS# 1241272.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1034-cambry-cir-grass-lake-mi/308254
Property Id 308254

(RLNE5950756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Cambry Cir have any available units?
1034 Cambry Cir has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1034 Cambry Cir have?
Some of 1034 Cambry Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Cambry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Cambry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Cambry Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Cambry Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Cambry Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Cambry Cir offers parking.
Does 1034 Cambry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Cambry Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Cambry Cir have a pool?
No, 1034 Cambry Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Cambry Cir have accessible units?
No, 1034 Cambry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Cambry Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Cambry Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 Cambry Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 Cambry Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
