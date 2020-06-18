2295 Wemple Street - 3

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Creekwood offers convenient living in a neighborhood setting that sits right across the street from the beautiful and mature landscape of Jaycee Park (a beautiful, natural trail area that is open to the public and connected to Ram Trail).



If you're looking for a safe, well-maintained, affordable place to live, Creekwood may be the place for you. Call today while there is still availability!!



Community Amenities:



On-site maintenance with a 24-Hour Maintenance Response, nearby trails for hiking, biking or jogging, Online resident portal for maintenance requests and convenient online payment, Pet-friendly community, Beautifully landscaped grounds, Professional property management, Open parking throughout the community, Near many area major employers, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues, Easy highway access



Pet Policy:



Creekwood Apartments offers pet-friendly apartments in Holt, Michigan, and welcomes both cats and dogs. You'll find a beautiful green yard where your pet can run and play and the community is also located in a great area for long walks where you can enjoy the beautiful neighborhood and all that Holt has to offer.



(We are one of the few communities in the area to welcome your large dog! Some breed restrictions apply. We're confident your pet will love living at Creekwood Apartments as much as our human neighbors do!)