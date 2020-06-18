All apartments in Holt
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:15 AM

2295 Wemple Street - 3

2295 Wemple St · (517) 290-2458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2295 Wemple St, Holt, MI 48842
Holt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Creekwood offers convenient living in a neighborhood setting that sits right across the street from the beautiful and mature landscape of Jaycee Park (a beautiful, natural trail area that is open to the public and connected to Ram Trail).

If you're looking for a safe, well-maintained, affordable place to live, Creekwood may be the place for you. Call today while there is still availability!!

Community Amenities:

On-site maintenance with a 24-Hour Maintenance Response, nearby trails for hiking, biking or jogging, Online resident portal for maintenance requests and convenient online payment, Pet-friendly community, Beautifully landscaped grounds, Professional property management, Open parking throughout the community, Near many area major employers, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues, Easy highway access

Pet Policy:

Creekwood Apartments offers pet-friendly apartments in Holt, Michigan, and welcomes both cats and dogs. You'll find a beautiful green yard where your pet can run and play and the community is also located in a great area for long walks where you can enjoy the beautiful neighborhood and all that Holt has to offer.

(We are one of the few communities in the area to welcome your large dog! Some breed restrictions apply. We're confident your pet will love living at Creekwood Apartments as much as our human neighbors do!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 have any available units?
2295 Wemple Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holt, MI.
Is 2295 Wemple Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Wemple Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Wemple Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2295 Wemple Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2295 Wemple Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
