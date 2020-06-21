1874 Schoolcraft St

Amenities

Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage. Small Pets okay with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 a month per pet. NO CATS. Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electric, trash pick-up, lawn care and snow removal. CALL 1-800-508-6821

Minimum qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



