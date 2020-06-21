All apartments in Holt
1874 Schoolcraft St
1874 Schoolcraft St

1874 Schoolcraft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1874 Schoolcraft Street, Holt, MI 48842
Holt

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Luxurious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a bonus room and all appliances over 3,164 sq ft living space. Appliances includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer. Full Finished basement. 2 Car attached garage. Small Pets okay with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25 a month per pet. NO CATS. Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electric, trash pick-up, lawn care and snow removal. CALL 1-800-508-6821
Minimum qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Schoolcraft St have any available units?
1874 Schoolcraft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holt, MI.
What amenities does 1874 Schoolcraft St have?
Some of 1874 Schoolcraft St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Schoolcraft St currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Schoolcraft St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Schoolcraft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 Schoolcraft St is pet friendly.
Does 1874 Schoolcraft St offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Schoolcraft St does offer parking.
Does 1874 Schoolcraft St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 Schoolcraft St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Schoolcraft St have a pool?
No, 1874 Schoolcraft St does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Schoolcraft St have accessible units?
No, 1874 Schoolcraft St does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Schoolcraft St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Schoolcraft St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1874 Schoolcraft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1874 Schoolcraft St does not have units with air conditioning.
