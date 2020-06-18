All apartments in Holt
1601 Grayfriars Ave

1601 Grayfriars Avenue · (517) 975-5200
Location

1601 Grayfriars Avenue, Holt, MI 48842
Holt

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 Grayfriars Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1601 Grayfriars Ave Available 05/30/20 Updated 4-BDR 2-BTH Ranch - Fenced Yard/Garage/Finished Basement - Welcome to 1601 Grayfriars Ave. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located in the desirable Holt school district. Many updates throughout. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and new fridge & range. French doors off kitchen that open to back deck and fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors in kitchen/dining. Finished basement with rec room, 4th bedroom with egress window and full bath. Laundry room in basement with washer/dryer hook-ups and wash tub. 2 1/2 car detached garage. Pet friendly (limit 2). Small dogs (less than 40 lbs) and cats allowed. $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow maintenance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No smoking allowed.

$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.

(RLNE5778727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

