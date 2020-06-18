Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1601 Grayfriars Ave Available 05/30/20 Updated 4-BDR 2-BTH Ranch - Fenced Yard/Garage/Finished Basement - Welcome to 1601 Grayfriars Ave. 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located in the desirable Holt school district. Many updates throughout. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and new fridge & range. French doors off kitchen that open to back deck and fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors in kitchen/dining. Finished basement with rec room, 4th bedroom with egress window and full bath. Laundry room in basement with washer/dryer hook-ups and wash tub. 2 1/2 car detached garage. Pet friendly (limit 2). Small dogs (less than 40 lbs) and cats allowed. $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow maintenance. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No smoking allowed.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.



(RLNE5778727)