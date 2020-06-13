Apartment List
241 Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI with garage

Hazel Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1121 E Harry Ave
1121 East Harry Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Available July 1, 2020. NO sec 8. NO BASEMENT. Very clean 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Ranch on a quiet street, 1.5 car garage. 9 mile and east of I-75. Just a few blocks outside of Ferndale. Comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
828 E Milton Avenue
828 East Milton Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1047 sqft
Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23759 CARLISLE Avenue
23759 Carlisle Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Spacious and charming first floor apartment in a 2-family home. Large Living Room with original hardwood trim and lovely architectural details leads to a large Dining Room. Both Bedrooms are nice sizes. Kitchen includes all appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
23867 Ada Ave
23867 Ada Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level has lots to offer - open floor plan on 1st level, kitchen with eating area & snack bar, updated kitchen and bathroom, newer furnace, central air conditioning system and energy efficient windows, all appliances included,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1126 E HUDSON
1126 East Hudson Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
434 HILTON Road
434 Hilton Road, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1506 sqft
Great condo in Ferndale, close to freeways for an easy commute. Open area living space with lots of light. Large bonus room on entry level . Two car attached garage. Must have a credit score over 700.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2309 BARRETT Avenue
2309 Barrett Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
CUTE /fresh neutral paint scheme throughout, CLEAN / hardwood revealed and restored to its original beauty. COZY/ quiet street ACCESSIBLE within blocks of 696 and I-75

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.

1 of 31

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
7747 W 7 MILE Road
7747 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1370 sqft
Oversized 3 Bdrm Bungalow Sits On Corner Of 7 Mile & Woodingham. All Brick exterior . Separate Dining Room. Part Fin Basement, 1 Car Garage with a new door excellent for storage. Wood floor on entry. Small back porch. Fenced yard. No pets no smokers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
45 Massachusetts St
45 Massachusetts Avenue, Highland Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,700
2385 sqft
A must see! Steps away from the Woodward Ave! If you're looking for space, this is it! This home has 3 floors with a bathroom on each floor and 6 bedrooms (one is very small and another has an additional enclosed sitting area)! This home in Highland

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
17183 Goddard St
17183 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed rooms 1 bath , basement , garage, ready to move in quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes from Detroit downtown. Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391657)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

