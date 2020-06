Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

GREAT TWO BEDROOM HAZEL PARK HOME WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK-SPLASH. THIS HOME OFFERS AN INVITING FRONT PORCH ALONG WITH A FLORIDA ROOM IN THE REAR OF THE HOME. EXTRA STORAGE IN THE BASEMENT. LIST PRICE IS FOR A TWO YEAR LEASE. OWNER IS OPEN TO A ONE YEAR LEASE AT $1050 A MONTH. CREDIT SCORE OF 650+. CATS ARE OK WITH A PET FEE OF $150. NO DOGS. ONE AND HALF MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW, YARD AND ALL UTILITIES. COME AND CHECK OUT THIS VERY CLEAN HOME