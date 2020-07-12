Apartment List
/
MI
/
grosse pointe woods
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:45 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grosse Pointe Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
2153 Hampton Rd
2153 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath colonial home. Wooden deck and fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout, open and new kitchen with ceramic tile, grohe fixtures, hand made butcher block counters and Kenmore stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1448 VERNIER Road
1448 Vernier Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1097 sqft
Terrific bungalow across from Lochmoor Country Club just a few steps from the elementary school playground! Hardwoods throughout with an awesome natural fireplace in living room with coved ceilings. Nice formal dining room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grosse Pointe
1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue
1014 Hollywood Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1014 HOLLYWOOD Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Woods

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22647 ALGER Street
22647 Alger Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1037 sqft
Lovely Saint Clair Shores home only a 5-minute drive to Lake Front Park!!! New carpet throughout, freshly painted!! Brand new furnace, Central air, both bathrooms updated (2017), and new front picture window.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20259 Lochmoor
20259 Lochmoor Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch - Cozy and ready to move-in, hardwood floors, freshly paint, Grosse Pointe schools. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinets. Full basement Close to expressway and shopping. one month deposit, one month rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20449 Hunt Club Drive
20449 Hunt Club Drive, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1372 sqft
3 bedroom ranch with a family room and fireplace. Completely updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint. Includes new furnace with central air, 2 car garage, fenced in yard with rear patio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
19941 Anita St
19941 Anita Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Fantastic ranch home located in an exclusive part of Harper Woods within the Grosse Pointe School District. This home was fully renovated in 2017 and has refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms, living room and dinette.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
20082 Elkhart St
20082 Elkhart Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement. HARDWOOD floors Deck Detached garage & yard. Appliances included. $40 application fee 1 1/2 month security deposit Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4818741)
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe Woods
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Harper Woods
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
20940 Wellington Ave.
20940 Wellington Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
**COMING SOON** Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch - Lovely 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom ranch style home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Conner
12210 Longview St
12210 Longview Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$765
833 sqft
3 bedroom and 1 bath brick bungalow. Good sized backyard. Very clean home that won't last. Click to apply now!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Roseville
27827 Oneil St
27827 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This inviting 2/1 Ranch is a great place to entertain a few friends.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
21800 Tuscany Ave
21800 Tuscany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1145 sqft
3 bed bungalow, full basement w 1/2 bath. 2 car detached garage. Please call 586 978 4444 to set an appointment to see the inside. Or check out our website at look4rental.com to see our other properties available. Visit us on Facebook too.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grosse Pointe Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Grosse Pointe Woods 3 BedroomsGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with BalconyGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with GarageGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grosse Pointe Woods Apartments with ParkingGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with PoolGrosse Pointe Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grosse Pointe Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrosse Pointe Woods Pet Friendly PlacesGrosse Pointe Woods Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIEastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIHarper Woods, MIGrosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MI
Fraser, MIMount Clemens, MIHighland Park, MIHazel Park, MIUtica, MIFerndale, MIClawson, MIBerkley, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration