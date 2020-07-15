All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

1202 Pinewood Drive

1202 Pinewood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Pinewood Dr, Greenville, MI 48838

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership. This large yard will be newly landscaped in the spring, providing you space to entertain and create memories that last a lifetime. The included 2 car garage provides room to keep your car warm and ice-free in the winter so your loved ones get a toasty warm ride on the most frigid day. An included washer and dryer saves time and energy from driving to the laundry matt allowing you to simply kick back in your favorite chair and relax. The Whirl Pool stainless steel appliance package gives you a kitchen fit for a chef that will have your friends thinking your Gordon Ramsey and begging to come to your parties.

This home is built with an Energy Smart HERS rating of 58, allow you to save on average $2,224/yr compared to an old rental, putting more money in your pocket to indulge in Starbucks approximately 794 times a year (or how you see fit).

Homes are reserved in order of applications received, act quickly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

