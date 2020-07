Amenities

some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

700 sq. ft., 1 bed, 1 bath Goodrich (M15 and Hegel Road) lower level unit. Newer flooring, fresh paint. Appliances include stove, refrigerator. Close to I-75. Between Metamora, Clarkston, Grand Blanc and Flint. Heat included. Must See. Won’t Last. Immediate occupancy. If interested, apply at www.bekamanagement.com



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties



Broker



(RLNE5902314)