Unit 961 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683
COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance !
Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/fWZlXF-Cmsw
Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE.
4 bedroom or 3-bedroom option Living room and family room Large utility/laundry room Kitchen island with pendant lights Full kitchen appliance package 42” overhead cabinets Wood grain cornices w/ full length drapes 8' Flat ceilings throughout 2 panel white interior doors Hard wired smoke detectors Central air conditioning Echo Bee Smart Thermostat Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation Steel exterior doors with storm doors
On-Site Management Clubhouse Pool Dog Park Coming Soon! Playground Walking Trails Yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have any available units?
961 Jerald Dr 961 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Genesee County, MI.
What amenities does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have?
Some of 961 Jerald Dr 961's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Jerald Dr 961 currently offering any rent specials?
961 Jerald Dr 961 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Jerald Dr 961 pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Jerald Dr 961 is pet friendly.
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 offer parking?
No, 961 Jerald Dr 961 does not offer parking.
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Jerald Dr 961 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have a pool?
Yes, 961 Jerald Dr 961 has a pool.
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have accessible units?
No, 961 Jerald Dr 961 does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Jerald Dr 961 has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Jerald Dr 961 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 961 Jerald Dr 961 has units with air conditioning.