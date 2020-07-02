All apartments in Genesee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

961 Jerald Dr 961

961 Jerald Dr · No Longer Available
Location

961 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI 48506

Unit 961 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683

COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance !

Safety is our #1 concern.
We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/fWZlXF-Cmsw

Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE.

4 bedroom or 3-bedroom option
Living room and family room
Large utility/laundry room
Kitchen island with pendant lights
Full kitchen appliance package
42” overhead cabinets
Wood grain cornices w/ full length drapes
8' Flat ceilings throughout
2 panel white interior doors
Hard wired smoke detectors
Central air conditioning
Echo Bee Smart Thermostat
Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation
Steel exterior doors with storm doors

On-Site Management
Clubhouse
Pool
Dog Park Coming Soon!
Playground
Walking Trails
Yard
Property Id 282683

(RLNE5871659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

