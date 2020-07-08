Apartment List
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:31 AM

209 Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1707 INKSTER Road
1707 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1086 sqft
COZY UPDATED CORNER BUNGALOW IN GARDEN CITY FOR LEASE! THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CLEAN KITCHEN W/ NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, NEW WASHING MACHINE & DRYER , NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS,

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
31535 FORD Road
31535 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,975
1233 sqft
Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
32940 CHERRY HILL Road
32940 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1848 sqft
BUILDING FOR SALE ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR GENERAL BUSINESS. GREAT FOR MEDICAL OFFICE, OFFICE, RETAIL STORE, ETC. RESTROOM AND SMALL KITCHENETTE IN BUILDING WITH 10 PARKING SPACES OUT IN FRONT. ALL DATA & MEAS ARE APPROX NOT GUARANTEED.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
31232 FORD Road
31232 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$850
800 sqft
BUSY FORD RD WITH HIGH VISIBILITY. This 800 Sqft Building is in C2 ZONING for plenty of businesses from Office through Retail and Carry Out Restaurant. Located on such a high traffic location with visible parking along the side.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Westland
33134 Shawnee Street
33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1053 sqft
NEW PRICE! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
7870 AUGUST Avenue
7870 August Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1049 sqft
Livonia schools, New Kitchen with Premium Cabinets, Appliances included, under counter lights and recessed lighting. Updated Bath with Jetted Tub. Basement has finished rec room with lav.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
28974 Warren Road
28974 Warren Rd, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,100
2400 sqft
OPEN YOUR DREAM BUSINESS HERE!! Lots of parking and affordable gross lease rates. NO PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON, OR TATTOO PARLOR.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westland
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
1678 S MERRIMAN Road
1678 Merriman Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,760
4102 sqft
***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garden City, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

