Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Garden City
1707 INKSTER Road
1707 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1086 sqft
COZY UPDATED CORNER BUNGALOW IN GARDEN CITY FOR LEASE! THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CLEAN KITCHEN W/ NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, NEW WASHING MACHINE & DRYER , NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS,
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Westland
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.

Inkster
832 Shadowlawn St
832 Shadowlawn, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Available 07/29/20 "This home accepts Section 8 voucher!" INFORMATION: Call: 248-289-5871 Address: 832 Shadowlawn St Inkster, MI 48141 Availability: Immediately Rent: $925 Security Deposit: 1-1.

Westland
7428 Deering St
7428 Deering Avenue, Westland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
4 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE FOR LEASE! HUGE DECK FACES THE LARGE FENCED-IN LOT IN THE BACKYARD. COMES WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE ON A HUGE 3 LANE DRIVEWAY AND A SHED AS WELL! KITCHEN, BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY HAS CERAMIC TILE FLOORS AND CARPET EVERYWHERE ELSE.

Westland
33134 Shawnee Street
33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
Face masks are required to tour the home. If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances.

Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

14987 SUNBURY Street
14987 Sunbury, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Lease available for 1 year possible extensions. Very light & bright home with a large kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room, kitchen and hallway. Master bedroom with master bath, updated hall bath in 2020.

Riverbend
22609 CHERRY HILL Street
22609 Cherry Hill Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
704 sqft
Consider this Cottage Like Ranch for your next lease property!! Nice Location!! Great home for any type of tenant!! Seller will work with additional lease option time with reliable tenant. 200.00 Cleaning Fee is non re-fundable.

Golfcrest
706 S BRADY Road
706 S Brady Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
FOR LEASE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH. RANCH CONDO WITH VIEW OF FORD FIELD PARK. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. WALK IN CLOSETS. DOOR-WALL TO BALCONY FROM LIVING RM.

Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

41484 GLADE Road
41484 Glade Rd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
Beautiful condo with hardwood floors on entry level. 2 story great room with FP. Deck off back of unit. Includes all appliances. large basement with 2nd half bath. Laundry on entry level (closet). Great location: Close to I-275 Ford Rd exit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Garden City, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Garden City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

