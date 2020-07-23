98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28850 PARDO Street
28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
Beplace.co @ Cherry Hill Club
209 Cherry Hill Trail, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
Short-term furnished apartments located on Commonwealth Ave. near Copley Square. BBA is surrounded by shops, caf?s, theaters, museums, Bostons public parks, libraries, and much more.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
15489 DIXIE
15489 Dixie, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
***FOR RENT*** REDFORD 2 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, RECENTLY UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTERTOP SPACE, APPLIANCES PROVIDED FOR TENANT USE, NICE SIZE

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
12669 RIVERVIEW
12669 Riverview Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
12669 Riverview - 2 BED 1 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
23052 NONA Street
23052 Nona Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
686 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN DEARBORN. DUVALL PUBLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A LOW TRAFFIC STREET.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
7769 MANOR CIR APT 103
7769 Manor Cir, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
918 sqft
For lease, move in date early August. Located in the Livonia school district. First floor condo with easy entry. Master bedroom contains large walk in closet. Enjoy your in unit washer and dryer.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverbend
22609 CHERRY HILL Street
22609 Cherry Hill Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
704 sqft
Consider this Cottage Like Ranch for your next lease property!! Nice Location!! Great home for any type of tenant!! Seller will work with additional lease option time with reliable tenant. 200.00 Cleaning Fee is non re-fundable.

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Golfcrest
706 S BRADY Road
706 S Brady Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
FOR LEASE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH. RANCH CONDO WITH VIEW OF FORD FIELD PARK. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. WALK IN CLOSETS. DOOR-WALL TO BALCONY FROM LIVING RM.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3739 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Garden City, MI

2 bedroom apartments in Garden City are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Garden City near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Garden City that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

