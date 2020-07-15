28436 Dawson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows. All appliances and central air included. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity and water. Tenant is responsible for all snow, lawn, and landscaping maintenance. 24 month leases required. Mgmt company does a full tenant screening (credit, criminal, income verification and landlord refs). $3885 gross monthly income is required, with 1.5 mo security deposit. Renter's insurance required. Pets negotiable, no smoking, no section 8. $50 app fee for all lease holders & $35 app fee for all other adult occupants. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE1142737)