Garden City, MI
28436 Dawson St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

28436 Dawson St

28436 Dawson Avenue · (734) 404-7732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI 48135
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows. All appliances and central air included. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity and water. Tenant is responsible for all snow, lawn, and landscaping maintenance. 24 month leases required. Mgmt company does a full tenant screening (credit, criminal, income verification and landlord refs). $3885 gross monthly income is required, with 1.5 mo security deposit. Renter's insurance required. Pets negotiable, no smoking, no section 8. $50 app fee for all lease holders & $35 app fee for all other adult occupants. Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE1142737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28436 Dawson St have any available units?
28436 Dawson St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28436 Dawson St have?
Some of 28436 Dawson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28436 Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
28436 Dawson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28436 Dawson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28436 Dawson St is pet friendly.
Does 28436 Dawson St offer parking?
No, 28436 Dawson St does not offer parking.
Does 28436 Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28436 Dawson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28436 Dawson St have a pool?
No, 28436 Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 28436 Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 28436 Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 28436 Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28436 Dawson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 28436 Dawson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28436 Dawson St has units with air conditioning.
