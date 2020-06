Amenities

w/d hookup garage

OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS

- Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

- 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard.

upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.

- CALL FOR many other properties available

REQUIREMENTS:

- If paying cash, Must make over $2400 / mo documented income, 1 year on job.

- NO evictions or felonies on 67th or 68th court website. yes we check Accepts Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1229325)