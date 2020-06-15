730 Frank St

Amenities

Frank St Mott park

CALL MR MARK - 24 hrs a day - 810-407-5600



3 Bed 1 bath cape cod / bungalow, w finished basement, garage, fenced yard, huge deck, hardwood floors, newer kitchen w island. knotty pine upstairs bedroom. 1 call does it all.

REQUIREMENTS:

NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES on 67th & 68th District Court website. (this means YOU & we do check!!)

Cash paying tenants need AT LEAST 2800/.mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job. - GOT IT??

CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.

No Cats Allowed



