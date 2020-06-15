All apartments in Flint
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

730 Frank St

730 Frank Street · (810) 407-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Frank Street, Flint, MI 48504
Mott Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Frank St Mott park
CALL MR MARK - 24 hrs a day - 810-407-5600

3 Bed 1 bath cape cod / bungalow, w finished basement, garage, fenced yard, huge deck, hardwood floors, newer kitchen w island. knotty pine upstairs bedroom. 1 call does it all.
Did I mention hardwood floors? LOTS.

Call MR MARK - 24 hrs a day - 810-407-5600

REQUIREMENTS:
NO EVICTIONS OR FELONIES on 67th & 68th District Court website. (this means YOU & we do check!!)
Cash paying tenants need AT LEAST 2800/.mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job. - GOT IT??
My tenants voted me THE BEST LANDLORD in town w BEST houses!

ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES (either available now or coming soon)

CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.
Call MR MARK - 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE903845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Frank St have any available units?
730 Frank St has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Frank St have?
Some of 730 Frank St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Frank St currently offering any rent specials?
730 Frank St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Frank St pet-friendly?
No, 730 Frank St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 730 Frank St offer parking?
Yes, 730 Frank St does offer parking.
Does 730 Frank St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Frank St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Frank St have a pool?
No, 730 Frank St does not have a pool.
Does 730 Frank St have accessible units?
No, 730 Frank St does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Frank St have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Frank St does not have units with dishwashers.
