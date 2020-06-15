410 Allendale Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

OCCUPIED!! Available September or October MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - McLaren Hospital Premium Location & house. Premium Neighborhood behind McLaren Hospital. Near Brentwood, Sherwood, Cloverdale, Allendale. 4 bed 2 bath, AC, LARGE ranch house with LARGE finished basement with carpet & Fireplace. fenced yard, garage. 1500 sq ft on main level and 1000 sq ft finished basement. Underground copper water service line from street.



REQUIREMENTS:

Cash paying tenants need AT LEAST 3200/.mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job & NO Evictions or Felonies on 67th & 68th District Court website. (this means YOU & we do check!!) THANK YOU



CALL NOW to see houses

Call - 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE894697)