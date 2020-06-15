All apartments in Flint
Find more places like 410 Allendale Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flint, MI
/
410 Allendale Pl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

410 Allendale Pl

410 Allendale Place · (810) 407-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flint
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

410 Allendale Place, Flint, MI 48503
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $875 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OCCUPIED!! Available September or October MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - McLaren Hospital Premium Location & house. Premium Neighborhood behind McLaren Hospital. Near Brentwood, Sherwood, Cloverdale, Allendale. 4 bed 2 bath, AC, LARGE ranch house with LARGE finished basement with carpet & Fireplace. fenced yard, garage. 1500 sq ft on main level and 1000 sq ft finished basement. Underground copper water service line from street.

Call - 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

REQUIREMENTS:
Cash paying tenants need AT LEAST 3200/.mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job & NO Evictions or Felonies on 67th & 68th District Court website. (this means YOU & we do check!!) THANK YOU

We are THE BEST LANDLORDS in town w BEST houses.
We have the LOWEST # of houses of any property management company in town, GUARANTEED, yes we are a "full time professional owner & manager". Unlike every other property management company, WE ACTUALLY OWN ALL OUR PROPERTIES. This means you are very important to us & every tenant is a VIP and we get things handled FAST w no excuses. Come experience the difference of dealing with a full time professional OWNER available 24/7 to tenants w a full time professional staff, vs a "manager" of someone else's property, who does not have a personal stake in YOUR SATISFACTION.

CALL FOR ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES & to Get on our waiting list !!

CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.
Call - 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE894697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Allendale Pl have any available units?
410 Allendale Pl has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Allendale Pl have?
Some of 410 Allendale Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Allendale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
410 Allendale Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Allendale Pl pet-friendly?
No, 410 Allendale Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 410 Allendale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 410 Allendale Pl does offer parking.
Does 410 Allendale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Allendale Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Allendale Pl have a pool?
No, 410 Allendale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 410 Allendale Pl have accessible units?
No, 410 Allendale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Allendale Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Allendale Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 410 Allendale Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr
Flint, MI 48503
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct
Flint, MI 48532

Similar Pages

Flint 2 BedroomsFlint Apartments with Balcony
Flint Apartments with ParkingFlint Pet Friendly Places
Flint Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIMidland, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Oak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIRochester, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeUniversity of Michigan-Flint
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity