316 Sheffield Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS -

Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital

Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600

Open floor plan.

New Hardwood floors

MUST CALL - NO EMAILS - Main floor - living room, dining room kitchen (14x35)

Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets. 1 is 12x14 and other is 12x12

main bathroom upstairs on 2nd floor

1 10x10 bonus room in clean & dry basement

Full bathroom in basement

Small fenced back yard.

New roof

New hardwood floors

New ceiling fans

Wall AC units

I pay for the $50 per mo Home Owners Association Fee, NOT you.

NO dogs, No cats, NO pets of any kind.



REQUIREMENTS:

AT LEAST 2000/mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job



We are THE BEST LANDLORDS in town w BEST houses.

We have the LOWEST # of houses of any property management company in town, GUARANTEED, yes we are a "full time professional owner & manager". Unlike every other property management company, WE ACTUALLY OWN ALL OUR PROPERTIES. This means you are very important to us & every tenant is a VIP and we get things handled FAST w no excuses. Come experience the difference of dealing with a full time professional OWNER available 24/7 to tenants w a full time professional staff, vs a "manager" of someone else's property, who does not have a personal stake in YOUR SATISFACTION.



CALL FOR ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES & to Get on our waiting list !!



CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.

Call - 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE603650)