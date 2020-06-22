All apartments in Flint
316 Sheffield Ave

316 Sheffield Avenue · (810) 407-5600
Location

316 Sheffield Avenue, Flint, MI 48503
Glendale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $625 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS -
Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital
Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600
Open floor plan.
New Hardwood floors
MUST CALL - NO EMAILS - Main floor - living room, dining room kitchen (14x35)
Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets. 1 is 12x14 and other is 12x12
main bathroom upstairs on 2nd floor
1 10x10 bonus room in clean & dry basement
Full bathroom in basement
Small fenced back yard.
New roof
New hardwood floors
New ceiling fans
Wall AC units
I pay for the $50 per mo Home Owners Association Fee, NOT you.
NO dogs, No cats, NO pets of any kind.

REQUIREMENTS:
AT LEAST 2000/mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job

We are THE BEST LANDLORDS in town w BEST houses.
We have the LOWEST # of houses of any property management company in town, GUARANTEED, yes we are a "full time professional owner & manager". Unlike every other property management company, WE ACTUALLY OWN ALL OUR PROPERTIES. This means you are very important to us & every tenant is a VIP and we get things handled FAST w no excuses. Come experience the difference of dealing with a full time professional OWNER available 24/7 to tenants w a full time professional staff, vs a "manager" of someone else's property, who does not have a personal stake in YOUR SATISFACTION.

CALL FOR ADDITIONAL PROPERTIES & to Get on our waiting list !!

CALL NOW to see houses 1 HOUR.
Call - 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE603650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Sheffield Ave have any available units?
316 Sheffield Ave has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 316 Sheffield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 Sheffield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 316 Sheffield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flint.
Does 316 Sheffield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 316 Sheffield Ave does offer parking.
Does 316 Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Sheffield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 316 Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Sheffield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
