316 Sheffield Ave

Amenities
Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital
Open floor plan.
New Hardwood floors
Main floor - living room, dining room kitchen (14x35)
Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets. 1 is 12x14 and other is 12x12
main bathroom upstairs on 2nd floor
1 10x10 bonus room in clean & dry basement
Full bathroom in basement
Small fenced back yard.
New roof
New ceiling fans
Wall AC units
I pay for the $50 per mo Home Owners Association Fee, NOT you.
NO dogs, No cats, NO pets of any kind.
REQUIREMENTS:
AT LEAST 2000/mo DOCUMENTED income and 1 year on the job
(RLNE603650)