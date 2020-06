Amenities

Local church has space available for exclusive rental or shared spaces. MANY sq ft options available at only $4 sq ft!! Leasing options include: a licensed commercial kitchen, a sanctuary, chapel, fellowship hall and classrooms. See attached floor plan and call our office for additional details. Great traffic location, ample parking & separate tenant entries. Great for office, day care, non-profit & more. 1 year lease preferred but bring all offers! Rent includes all utilities.