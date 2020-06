Amenities

OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. Asking $19,500 and your payments will be about $300 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property and give you more details. 512 975 9238 Please include address with text or email.



(RLNE2529275)