Property has a high volume of traffic with entrances on W. Court and Asylum St. Very easy access. Located across from the new Powers High School and the Michigan School for the deaf. It is just several blocks from Downtown Flint and from Kettering University. Over 2000 sq ft of usable space. Approximately 1000 sq ft upstairs office space with full bathroom, access to shared conference room. Individual Office may be leased to qualifying tenant at $250/ month + $50 CAM/ utility.