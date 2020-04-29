777 Livernois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking lobby

Prime private office/service/retail space in the Heart of Ferndales Gallery district. 3-4 office suites ranging from 110-150 sf, off common lobby. Men and Womens restrooms. Gas, Electric.Water, Lawn and Snow removal included. Private parking lot for up to 7 cars plus on street. Please see floor plans for available units.

unit 1 approx 9x12 corner unit $375/m. Unit 2 approx 9x14 $375/m. Unit 4 approx 10x13 $325/m. Unit 3 is currently occupied but may be negotiated if you needed all 4 units which could be combined. Currant tenants include CPR school, Massage Therapist, and a group of Psychologist so your business must be quite, no harsh odors, no medical marijuana, no child care.