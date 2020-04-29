All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

Location

777 Livernois Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Price and availability

Amenities

parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Prime private office/service/retail space in the Heart of Ferndales Gallery district. 3-4 office suites ranging from 110-150 sf, off common lobby. Men and Womens restrooms. Gas, Electric.Water, Lawn and Snow removal included. Private parking lot for up to 7 cars plus on street. Please see floor plans for available units.
unit 1 approx 9x12 corner unit $375/m. Unit 2 approx 9x14 $375/m. Unit 4 approx 10x13 $325/m. Unit 3 is currently occupied but may be negotiated if you needed all 4 units which could be combined. Currant tenants include CPR school, Massage Therapist, and a group of Psychologist so your business must be quite, no harsh odors, no medical marijuana, no child care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Livernois Street have any available units?
777 Livernois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferndale, MI.
Is 777 Livernois Street currently offering any rent specials?
777 Livernois Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Livernois Street pet-friendly?
No, 777 Livernois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 777 Livernois Street offer parking?
Yes, 777 Livernois Street does offer parking.
Does 777 Livernois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 Livernois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Livernois Street have a pool?
No, 777 Livernois Street does not have a pool.
Does 777 Livernois Street have accessible units?
No, 777 Livernois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Livernois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Livernois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 Livernois Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 Livernois Street does not have units with air conditioning.
