464 E CAMBOURNE Street.

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom Colonial built in 1924 with hardwoods thu-out- Near downtown Ferndale. Formal Living room and Dining room with stained glass windows and built ins. Front porch entry. White kitchen w/ more built ins, cupboards and drawers. Appliances are included. Second porch off kitchen leads to large backyard. Parking space in front yard but No Garage- lot is 40x140. Available Immediately - Submit Credit report- proof of employment- deposit 1/1/2 months rent-No pets - Non Smokers, Tenant is responsible for lawn cutting, snow and sidewalks.