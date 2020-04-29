All apartments in Ferndale
Find more places like
464 E CAMBOURNE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferndale, MI
/
464 E CAMBOURNE Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

464 E CAMBOURNE Street

464 East Cambourne Street · (248) 644-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferndale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

464 East Cambourne Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1081 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Colonial built in 1924 with hardwoods thu-out- Near downtown Ferndale. Formal Living room and Dining room with stained glass windows and built ins. Front porch entry. White kitchen w/ more built ins, cupboards and drawers. Appliances are included. Second porch off kitchen leads to large backyard. Parking space in front yard but No Garage- lot is 40x140. Available Immediately - Submit Credit report- proof of employment- deposit 1/1/2 months rent-No pets - Non Smokers, Tenant is responsible for lawn cutting, snow and sidewalks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have any available units?
464 E CAMBOURNE Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have?
Some of 464 E CAMBOURNE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 E CAMBOURNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
464 E CAMBOURNE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 E CAMBOURNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street does offer parking.
Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have a pool?
No, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street does not have a pool.
Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have accessible units?
No, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 E CAMBOURNE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 E CAMBOURNE Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ferndale 1 BedroomsFerndale 2 BedroomsFerndale Apartments with GymFerndale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFerndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor