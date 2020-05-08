All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:24 PM

2953 BURDETTE Street

2953 Burdette Street · (248) 649-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2953 Burdette Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen. The basement has custom epoxy floors and extra finished room to fit any additional household needs while being wrapped by a custom BDry waterproofing system that was installed for extra protection from the elements. New 90+ high efficiency Lennox furnace! Washer and Dryer included and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 BURDETTE Street have any available units?
2953 BURDETTE Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2953 BURDETTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2953 BURDETTE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 BURDETTE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2953 BURDETTE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 2953 BURDETTE Street offer parking?
No, 2953 BURDETTE Street does not offer parking.
Does 2953 BURDETTE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2953 BURDETTE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 BURDETTE Street have a pool?
No, 2953 BURDETTE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2953 BURDETTE Street have accessible units?
No, 2953 BURDETTE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 BURDETTE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 BURDETTE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 BURDETTE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2953 BURDETTE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
