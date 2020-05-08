2953 BURDETTE Street

Amenities

WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen. The basement has custom epoxy floors and extra finished room to fit any additional household needs while being wrapped by a custom BDry waterproofing system that was installed for extra protection from the elements. New 90+ high efficiency Lennox furnace! Washer and Dryer included and ready!