Home
/
Ferndale, MI
/
244 W. Chesterfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

244 W. Chesterfield

244 East Chesterfield Street · (248) 243-6648
Location

244 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 244 W. Chesterfield · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Ferndale Upper Unit near Downtown!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY 7/18 @ 11AM - 244 W. Chesterfield
Ferndale, MI 48220

SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY 7/18 @ 11AM. Click the link to schedule your appointment. https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=8044458a-c173-4e51-93ba-e9a2d7e861b3&source=Website

*MUST USE BACK ENTRY UPSTAIRS TO ACCESS UNIT*

This is the upper unit of a nice duplex in lovely Ferndale, not far from downtown! There is a separate entrance that is covered, so no need to worry about climbing stairs in the rain or snow!

Up the stairs and to the right is the first bedroom, with new hardwood floors, paint, and a sizable closet.

Further down the hall you will find the kitchen, stove and fridge included.

Behind the kitchen is a remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures. Off of the kitchen is a large dining area, which is a rare find in apartments like this!

Off of the kitchen you will find a beautiful living room with lots of natural lighting. The living room actually has a bump out to save floor space, which could be used to put an entertainment center in, freeing up floor space for more couches or chairs!

Laundry hook ups in Basement. APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!! Access to half of the basement and half of the garage!!

Located just off of the living room is the second bedroom, with a large walk in closet. This is a great little place with lots of potential for you to really make your own!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out.

We accept cash and Section 8 applicants!! If you have S8, bring your paperwork to our showing!

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- S8 paperwork filled out

Requirements:
- 3X the monthly rent in income
- Background and Credit Checks
- No felony convictions
- No evictions

248-243-6648
Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals

(RLNE3285046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 W. Chesterfield have any available units?
244 W. Chesterfield has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 W. Chesterfield have?
Some of 244 W. Chesterfield's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 W. Chesterfield currently offering any rent specials?
244 W. Chesterfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 W. Chesterfield pet-friendly?
No, 244 W. Chesterfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 244 W. Chesterfield offer parking?
Yes, 244 W. Chesterfield offers parking.
Does 244 W. Chesterfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 W. Chesterfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 W. Chesterfield have a pool?
No, 244 W. Chesterfield does not have a pool.
Does 244 W. Chesterfield have accessible units?
No, 244 W. Chesterfield does not have accessible units.
Does 244 W. Chesterfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 W. Chesterfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 W. Chesterfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 W. Chesterfield does not have units with air conditioning.
