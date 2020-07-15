Amenities

Ferndale Upper Unit near Downtown!! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY 7/18 @ 11AM - 244 W. Chesterfield

Ferndale, MI 48220



SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY 7/18 @ 11AM. Click the link to schedule your appointment. https://summit.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=8044458a-c173-4e51-93ba-e9a2d7e861b3&source=Website



*MUST USE BACK ENTRY UPSTAIRS TO ACCESS UNIT*



This is the upper unit of a nice duplex in lovely Ferndale, not far from downtown! There is a separate entrance that is covered, so no need to worry about climbing stairs in the rain or snow!



Up the stairs and to the right is the first bedroom, with new hardwood floors, paint, and a sizable closet.



Further down the hall you will find the kitchen, stove and fridge included.



Behind the kitchen is a remodeled bathroom with new tile and fixtures. Off of the kitchen is a large dining area, which is a rare find in apartments like this!



Off of the kitchen you will find a beautiful living room with lots of natural lighting. The living room actually has a bump out to save floor space, which could be used to put an entertainment center in, freeing up floor space for more couches or chairs!



Laundry hook ups in Basement. APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!! Access to half of the basement and half of the garage!!



Located just off of the living room is the second bedroom, with a large walk in closet. This is a great little place with lots of potential for you to really make your own!



We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out.



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- S8 paperwork filled out



Requirements:

- 3X the monthly rent in income

- Background and Credit Checks

- No felony convictions

- No evictions



248-243-6648

Check out www.DetroitRentalProperty.com for all of our available rentals



