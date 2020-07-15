/
studio apartments
87 Studio Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
30018 ORCHARD LAKE Road
30018 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,200
1356 sqft
Building includes 7 offices. a lobby, receptionist area, kitchen, handicap bathroom and handicap accessibility 11 parking spaces. Full basement will allow for plenty of storage space. Perfect location on orchard lake with plenty of traffic.
29470 W 10 MILE Road
29470 West 10 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
For LEASE: Space available in the rear of main Plaza (29482 W. 10 Mile Rd). Over 2000 sqft. Space can be split and leased partially as well. Plenty of Parking. Open Space/Floor Plan Layout to get your business started or expanded.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington Hills
29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway
29623 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI
Studio
$950
7348 sqft
Freshly renovated, 2nd floor two room office suite that feels like a mid-century modern loft with private bathroom, vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking Northwestern Hwy. Visible building in prime location.
26400 W 8 MILE Road
26400 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$2,000
2300 sqft
2300+ Sq Ft Showroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Perfect for a Home Improvement Type of Business. Plenty of Parking and available signage.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington Hills
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
26205 5 MILE Road
26205 Five Mile Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,750
3611 sqft
Take a look at this gem, Great for adult Foster care, day care, Office space, Urgent care, Medical Office, Real estate Office,lawyers office I can go on for ever. Live and work in the same space or rent out the property separately.
26137 W 6 mile Road
26137 W 6 Mile Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,300
1350 sqft
Fully equipped Pizza Shop. This restaurat comes with everything you need to get started. Located in a very busy street, great potential for growing your business. Great opportunity that does not require a huge initial investment.
27811 5 Mile Road
27811 Five Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,200
1425 sqft
The unit for lease is the larger unit to the west. NOT Lila's Pierogi There are 24 total parking spots with 8 of those in front along 5 Mile. Please do not approach tenants or view without an appointment.
19265 GERALD Street
19265 Gerald Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,100
LARGE PRIVATE FENCED OUTDOOR SPACE. PERFECT FOR A LANDSCAPE, TREE, CEMENT BUSINESS OR ANYONE NEEDING OUTDOOR STORAGE. SECURED AREA WITH SECURITY CAMERAS ON SITE. TWO UNITS AVAILABLE. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF NORTHVILLE!
Walled Lake
1881 N PONTIAC Trail
1881 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$3,455
4163 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED STAND ALONE 4 UNIT BUILDING IN A VERY CENTRAL AREA. CURRENTLY SET UP AS FOUR 1000 SQUARE FOOT UNITS, CAN BE RE CONFIGURED IF NEEDED. 1 UNIT IS SET UP FOR DENTAL AS IT IS ALREADY PLUMBED. THE OTHER 3 UNITS ARE MEDICAL / OFFICE SPACE.
29225 7 MILE Road
29225 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to
Chesterfield
25900 W 7 MILE Road
25900 7 Mile Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,600
1540 sqft
STARTING A NEW BUSINESS--THIS IS A GREAT START. GREAT EXPOSURE--JUST ADD YOUR BUSINESS LOGO. UPDATED OFFICE W/ NEWER KITCHEN, BATH & CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NEW STEEL DOORS, ELECTRICAL UPDATED, HOT WATER TANK & FURNACE.
29877 TELEGRAPH Road
29877 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$4,200
6915 sqft
Medical office condo for lease in prestigious Farmbrook Medical Complex. Office formerly used by a plastic surgeon. Other uses include: Dialysis, PT, Chiropractors, Pediatrician, Urgent Care, Dentist or any other medical specialization.
Walled Lake
1038 E West Maple Road
1038 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$1,600
1603 sqft
Current law office suitable for many uses. Reception area 12x12’; Open work area 12x17’; Office1 12x12’; Office2 12x12’; Office3 13x12’; Conference room 17x12’; Kitchen and bathroom 9x12’; Utility room 8x12’. All in nice condition.
13938 INKSTER Road
13938 Inkster Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$800
8300 sqft
Gross lease !!! Office space available for rent. Can be partially furnished. Available immediately. Previous use - counseling office.
27300 FULLERTON
27300 Fullerton, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,917
5960 sqft
3 phase shop with electrical bus bar. Building is 5,960 sq ft with 708 sq ft of office space. For lease $2,917. Many options/uses with this building. Can be divided or just lease the front half of the building.
25701 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
25701 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$810
528 sqft
Studio apartment with a large walk in dressing closet.
Results within 10 miles of Farmington Hills
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Brooks
12040 Greenfield Road - 1
12040 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1700 sqft
Commercial Building on busy major street. Close to I 96 Freeway and Plymouth Road. Excellent location. All business adventures are welcome. Great location for start up business.
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.
26000 PLYMOUTH Rd
26000 Plymouth Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2500 sqft
OVER 2000 SQFT SMOKE BUSINESS SHOP FOR LEASE,.GREAT VISIBALITY ON A VERY BUSY ROAD.BUSINESS IS ALSO FOR SALE.BATVAI
