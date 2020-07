Amenities

2827 Harwick #4 Available 07/18/20 2-BDR 1-BTH Apartment - Second Floor Unit - Waverly Schools - Spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath 2nd floor apartment unit. Waverly School District. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Large living area. Large kitchen with separate dining area. On-site laundry. Private, locked storage room. Tenant pays electric (electric heat). Water/sewer/gas/trash included. Lawn & snow maintenance included. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.



No Pets Allowed



