All apartments in Eaton County
Find more places like 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eaton County, MI
/
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612

12923 Townsend Drive · (517) 975-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12923 Townsend Drive, Eaton County, MI 48837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,265

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 Available 09/11/20 Updated 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - 1st Floor - Delta Township/GL Schools - 3-bedroom 2- bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails. Convenient Delta Township location, close to highway access, shopping and parks. 1st floor unit with private entrance. Many updates throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. New wood laminate flooring in dining area and kitchen. Central air. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. This unit does not have a garage. Carport is available for an additional $25 per month. Cat friendly (limit 2). No dogs allowed. $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. No smoking allowed. HOA handles lawn & snow maintenance. Tenant pays gas, electric, water & sewer. Trash is included.

$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3781219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have any available units?
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have?
Some of 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 currently offering any rent specials?
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 is pet friendly.
Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 offer parking?
Yes, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 offers parking.
Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have a pool?
No, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 does not have a pool.
Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have accessible units?
No, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 does not have accessible units.
Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill
Lansing, MI 48917
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr
Lansing, MI 48917
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr
Lansing, MI 48917
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48917

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Portage, MIJackson, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIHowell, MIRockford, MI
Springfield, MIDeWitt, MIPortland, MIHaslett, MIBath, MIAlbion, MIWalker, MIJenison, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeAquinas College
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity