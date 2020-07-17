Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 Available 09/11/20 Updated 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - 1st Floor - Delta Township/GL Schools - 3-bedroom 2- bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails. Convenient Delta Township location, close to highway access, shopping and parks. 1st floor unit with private entrance. Many updates throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. New wood laminate flooring in dining area and kitchen. Central air. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. This unit does not have a garage. Carport is available for an additional $25 per month. Cat friendly (limit 2). No dogs allowed. $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. No smoking allowed. HOA handles lawn & snow maintenance. Tenant pays gas, electric, water & sewer. Trash is included.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3781219)