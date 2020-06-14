/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
790 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,212
741 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,291
744 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
701 Waymarket Dr
701 Waymarket Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
350 sqft
Quiet, Clean Suites Near Hospitals - Property Id: 254900 Enjoy our spacious, apartment-style suites featuring a full kitchen and flexible work and dining space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Virginia Park
1 Unit Available
1111 W Huron St 2
1111 West Huron Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Great 1-bedroom Apartment with Social Distancing - Property Id: 245563 This amazing second floor apartment is located in the historic district of Old West Side, Ann Arbor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
414 Lawrence St Apt 6
414 Lawrence St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit #6 Available 09/01/20 FREE PARKING AND LAUNDRY! Available for a Fall to Fall lease. Located near N State and Lawrence, in the heart of Kerry Town.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Germantown
1 Unit Available
220 Packard St
220 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Available Fall 2020. Two blocks from the Michigan Union. FREE PARKING and FREE LAUNDRY are available. In close proximity to bus stops, restaurants, and shops.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Yost
3 Units Available
933 Dewey Ave
933 Dewey Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$920
Great location on UM central campus. Large windows and large balcony. FREE PARKING ON-SITE. Laundry facilities available on-site. Tenant pays for utilities.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Germantown
1 Unit Available
537 S 4th Ave Apt 2
537 South Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
800 sqft
537 S. 4th Ave APT# 2 Available 08/29/20 Available Fall to Fall Lease (FLEXIBLE MOVE IN DATE STARTING July UNTIL SEPT 1ST, 2020) , 537 South Fourth Ave APT#2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
111 Ashley
111 N Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,350
922 sqft
Chic Downtown Condo At Popular At Ashley Terrace. One bedroom, one bath condo with 927 square feet. Large master suite, with spacious bath and walk in closet, This unit Is bright and airy with wonderful, long southern views of downtown Ann Arbor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
2455 S Main St
2455 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties, LLC 734-369-8239. This duplex is divided up by floor. The first floor is unit 1 and features 2 beds/1bath. The second floor is unit 2 and has 1 bed/1 bath.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old West Side Historic District
1 Unit Available
714 W Madison St
714 West Madison Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
714 W. Madison Available 08/25/20 The lease is from August- August however the current renter is looking for a lease takeover as soon as June 2020.Unique 1 bedroom house located in the heart of the Old West Side.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
315 2nd Street
315 Second Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,650
840 sqft
Spacious north facing unit in the beautiful Liberty Loft Complex. This one-bedroom light filled unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in bedroom closet.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Maple
1 Unit Available
2116 Pauline Boulevard
2116 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Broadway
3 Units Available
1556 Jones Dr
1556 Jones Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Room for rent on North Campus. Has private bathroom and furnished. Contact Sara @ 734-995-9200 for more information. (RLNE5582987)
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Ann Arbor
1 Unit Available
111 N Ashley Street
111 North Ashley Street, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
893 sqft
Beautiful downtown, 6th floor, one bedroom, one bath corner condo with balcony, available at popular Ashley Terrace for lease This unit has an abundance of natural light, emanating from two directions flooding the open living room, dining room and
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
1777 Plymouth Road
1777 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,625
730 sqft
Call Hody 734-223-8179 for details. Immediate occupancy! Unique opportunity to live in this sparkling newer apartment building. Secure building with elevator at entry and indoor parking.
