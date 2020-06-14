/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1252 East West Maple Road
1252 E West Maple Rd, Commerce, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
408 sqft
Apartment on the Second Floor. Great light filled 1 Bedroom Apartment. Clean and freshly painted and ready to move in. Large Living room with large window for sun filled mornings. Entry closet for coats and shoes.
Results within 1 mile of Commerce
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1250 East West Maple Road
1250 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
410 sqft
Great apartment for lease. Lots of natural light and clean. Large living area with nice flow to eat in dining room. Kitchen in clean with newer applicances and plenty of cabinet space. Extra pantry holds plenty.
Results within 5 miles of Commerce
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,167
727 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,260
820 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Results within 10 miles of Commerce
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
53 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
775 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$791
571 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
23220 Middlebelt Rd Apt 108
23220 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Sharp 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit.. Brand new paint throughout. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.In unit washer and dryer. All appliances included. Water included. Carport included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
675 RANDOLPH Street
675 Randolph St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
Fully furnished condo in downtown Northville. Unpack your suitcase and enjoy this cozy condo and all downtown Northville has to offer. Beautifully remodeled with open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
205 MAPLEWOOD CRT
205 Maplewood Court, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1058 PREMONT AVE
1058 Premont Avenue, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
VERY AFFORDABLE STUDIO APARTMENT. THIS IS ONLY 1 ROOM WITH A KITCHENETTE AND SMALL BATHROOM. ALL UTILITIES IN THIS UNIT ARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. THERE IS A $40 APPLICATION FEE. NO PETS. IMMEIDATE OCCUPANCY. 1.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
32450 GRAND RIVER Avenue
32450 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Boutique 8 unit Apartment building. Walk to downtown Farmington. One bedroom furnished apartment #8 facing Grand River Ave. All wood flooring, internet, heat and electric included. Laundry facilities, covered car port. Just bring you suitcase.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue
31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
490 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space.
Similar Pages
Commerce 1 BedroomsCommerce 2 BedroomsCommerce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCommerce 3 BedroomsCommerce Apartments with Balcony
Commerce Apartments with GarageCommerce Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCommerce Apartments with ParkingCommerce Apartments with Pool