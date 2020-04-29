1990 UNION LAKE Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated lobby

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking lobby

Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms. Suite 200 is ideally suited for a medical office, dental office, hair salon, but would make an excellent office for any type of business. Ample parking in lot. Renter to contribute 15% of utilities. 24 month lease required. Please contact agent for all appointments. Suite available 04/01/2020.