1990 UNION LAKE Road

Amenities
Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms. Suite 200 is ideally suited for a medical office, dental office, hair salon, but would make an excellent office for any type of business. Ample parking in lot. Renter to contribute 15% of utilities. 24 month lease required. Please contact agent for all appointments. Suite available 04/01/2020.