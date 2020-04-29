All apartments in Commerce
Find more places like 1990 UNION LAKE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce, MI
/
1990 UNION LAKE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1990 UNION LAKE Road

1990 Union Lake Road · (248) 388-2266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Commerce
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1990 Union Lake Road, Commerce, MI 48382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 7653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms. Suite 200 is ideally suited for a medical office, dental office, hair salon, but would make an excellent office for any type of business. Ample parking in lot. Renter to contribute 15% of utilities. 24 month lease required. Please contact agent for all appointments. Suite available 04/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road have any available units?
1990 UNION LAKE Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1990 UNION LAKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1990 UNION LAKE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 UNION LAKE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1990 UNION LAKE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce.
Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1990 UNION LAKE Road does offer parking.
Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 UNION LAKE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road have a pool?
No, 1990 UNION LAKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road have accessible units?
No, 1990 UNION LAKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 UNION LAKE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 UNION LAKE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 UNION LAKE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1990 UNION LAKE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Commerce 1 BedroomsCommerce 2 Bedrooms
Commerce 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCommerce Apartments with Parking
Commerce Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity