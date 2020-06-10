All apartments in Clawson
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:27 AM

455 DONALD Avenue

455 Donald Avenue · (248) 625-1400
Location

455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI 48017
Clawson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease. Application fee $40, FICO score above 650, proof of income (last 2 paystubs), and references. Pets negotiable with $350 non-refundable deposit per pet. $4000 + Pet deposit, if applicable to move in. $1500 within 24 hours of application approval and at time of signing lease and security deposit of $2225 due within one week of signing lease. 12 hour notice for showings. Current tenant is vacating June 30th. Home will be ready for occupancy around July 3rd. No showings before Thursday, June 11th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 DONALD Avenue have any available units?
455 DONALD Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 455 DONALD Avenue have?
Some of 455 DONALD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 DONALD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 DONALD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 DONALD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 DONALD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 455 DONALD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 455 DONALD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 455 DONALD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 DONALD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 DONALD Avenue have a pool?
No, 455 DONALD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 455 DONALD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 DONALD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 DONALD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 DONALD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 DONALD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 DONALD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
