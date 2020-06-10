455 DONALD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease. Application fee $40, FICO score above 650, proof of income (last 2 paystubs), and references. Pets negotiable with $350 non-refundable deposit per pet. $4000 + Pet deposit, if applicable to move in. $1500 within 24 hours of application approval and at time of signing lease and security deposit of $2225 due within one week of signing lease. 12 hour notice for showings. Current tenant is vacating June 30th. Home will be ready for occupancy around July 3rd. No showings before Thursday, June 11th.