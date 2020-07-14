104 Lincoln Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685



Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard.

Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.

Newer appliances (dishwasher) lots of drawers, cabinets and counter space with a breakfast bar. Main bedroom has private entrance to bathroom, built in vanity, detailed walk in closet and mounted flat screen TV. 2nd bdrm. with room for queen, built in twin loft and spacious closet. 3rd bdrm makes nice office or fits twin or bunk bed and has closet. Bathroom with tub/ shower granite counter and linen cabinet. Excellent dimmable lighting throughout and 3 ceiling fans.

Painted, dry, clean basement with multi-purpose area - has washer, dryer and sink.

Covered front sitting porch and enclosed side porch with large screened windows.

Large fenced yard with 2 car garage and easy-care landscaping.

High efficiency furnace and CENTRAL AIR. Good insulation make this home comfortable year round.

1 yr Lease $250 cln dep

Small dog negotiable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312685

