Clawson, MI
104 Lincoln Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

104 Lincoln Ave

104 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 Lincoln Avenue, Clawson, MI 48017
Clawson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685

Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard.
Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.
Newer appliances (dishwasher) lots of drawers, cabinets and counter space with a breakfast bar. Main bedroom has private entrance to bathroom, built in vanity, detailed walk in closet and mounted flat screen TV. 2nd bdrm. with room for queen, built in twin loft and spacious closet. 3rd bdrm makes nice office or fits twin or bunk bed and has closet. Bathroom with tub/ shower granite counter and linen cabinet. Excellent dimmable lighting throughout and 3 ceiling fans.
Painted, dry, clean basement with multi-purpose area - has washer, dryer and sink.
Covered front sitting porch and enclosed side porch with large screened windows.
Large fenced yard with 2 car garage and easy-care landscaping.
High efficiency furnace and CENTRAL AIR. Good insulation make this home comfortable year round.
1 yr Lease $250 cln dep
Small dog negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312685
Property Id 312685

(RLNE5904560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
104 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clawson, MI.
What amenities does 104 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 104 Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 104 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 104 Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 104 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 104 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Lincoln Ave has units with air conditioning.
