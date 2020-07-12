Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:45 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Brighton, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brighton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
405 FOREST Drive
405 Forest Drive, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1316 sqft
Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
544 FOXBORO Square
544 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1584 sqft
For rent is this beautiful completely remodeled upper scale finishes in a 3 level condo with a granite gourmet kitchen, new flooring throughout, master suite with walk in shower, laundry room in lower, private off the back, pool access, covered
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2862 Scottwood Pl
2862 Scottwood Place, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1539 sqft
Excellent move-in ready ranch home available for lease. Open layout between the living room, kitchen/dining and family room. Wet bar and fireplace in the living room. 2 car attached garage with opener. First floor laundry room off the garage.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2772 GREG Avenue
2772 Greg Avenue, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1574 sqft
Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4583 GOLF VIEW DR
4583 Golf View Dr, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1848 sqft
Oak Pointe condo with great views of pond and fountain! Over 2400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry, 2 fireplaces, 2 car attached garage ...everything you need. Access to beach, tennis and playground...

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3622 Bay Harbor Drive
3622 Bay Harbor Drive, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
** RE-GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA COMMUNITY! COME BY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR JULY 17- JULY 19TH FROM 11-3 PM! SPECIAL INCENTIVNew Construction Split Level Condo Near Completion! Located in the desirable Peninsula Community.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$879
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10650 MONTICELLO Road
10650 Monticello, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
wonderful neighborhood in the White Wood Lodge Sub. Home features 2 bed/ 1 bath, living room, extra large great room. All appliances are included. Over sized heated garage is the handy man dream come true. Large yard for children to play.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3398 sqft
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown South Lyon
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
28342 Pontiac Trail
28342 Pontiac Trail, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$8,000
13000 sqft
13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brighton, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brighton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

