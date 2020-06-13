Apartment List
/
MI
/
brighton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Brighton, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
3 Units Available
Brighton Glens
321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$945
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
931 Brighton Lake RD
931 Brighton Lake Road, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Welcome to 931 Brighton Lake rd. Wake up every morning and step out onto your covered front porch to watch the sunrise over Brighton Lake. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a walk away from everything that downtown Brighton has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2841 CORAL Way
2841 Coral Way, Livingston County, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2336 sqft
GET READY TO ENJOY THE SUMMER IN THIS UPDATED WOODLAND LAKE ALL SPORTS LAKE WITH 71 FEET OF SANDY BEACH. HOME WITH 6+ BEDROOMS AND 3.1 BATHS. HOME HAS 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES WITH LAKEFRONT LAKE VIEWS.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
205 MAPLEWOOD CRT
205 Maplewood Court, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown South Lyon
1 Unit Available
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brighton, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brighton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Brighton Apartments with Garage
Brighton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MILansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIMonroe, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MI
Howell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIBath, MIClawson, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor