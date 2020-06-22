All apartments in Bloomfield Hills
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

138 E HICKORY GROVE Road

138 East Hickory Grove Road · (248) 775-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 East Hickory Grove Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances in an eat-in kitchen, a fireplace in the family room, a dining room, a sun room, a deck off of the master bedroom, a finished basement and a 1 car detached garage make this move-in ready, 2-story condo, feel more like a single family home, without the exterior maintenance issues. This home sits within a small, well-maintained community, within the Bloomfield Hills school district, conveniently located, with shopping and expressways nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have any available units?
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have?
Some of 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road currently offering any rent specials?
138 E HICKORY GROVE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road pet-friendly?
No, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomfield Hills.
Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road offer parking?
Yes, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road does offer parking.
Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have a pool?
No, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road does not have a pool.
Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have accessible units?
No, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 E HICKORY GROVE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
