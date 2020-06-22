138 E HICKORY GROVE Road

Amenities

This Beautiful and Affordable Bloomfield Hills 3 bed 2.1 bath end unit condominium could be your new home. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances in an eat-in kitchen, a fireplace in the family room, a dining room, a sun room, a deck off of the master bedroom, a finished basement and a 1 car detached garage make this move-in ready, 2-story condo, feel more like a single family home, without the exterior maintenance issues. This home sits within a small, well-maintained community, within the Bloomfield Hills school district, conveniently located, with shopping and expressways nearby.