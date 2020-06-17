3861 KIPLING Avenue

Amenities
Amazing and rare rental opportunity in northeast Berkley. This Berkley ranch features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen with large butcher block island, a sunny and spacious living room with a gas fireplace, an attached garage, an in-ground heated pool, and first-floor laundry. There is a bonus room next to the garage that can be great for storing pool toys or a man cave/she shed with style! Corner lot with city park right next door! Take advantage of this rare find with summer right around the corner! BONUS FEATURES: Smart lights and smart garage door opener! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TO VIEW FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOUSE.