3861 KIPLING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing and rare rental opportunity in northeast Berkley. This Berkley ranch features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen with large butcher block island, a sunny and spacious living room with a gas fireplace, an attached garage, an in-ground heated pool, and first-floor laundry. There is a bonus room next to the garage that can be great for storing pool toys or a man cave/she shed with style! Corner lot with city park right next door! Take advantage of this rare find with summer right around the corner! BONUS FEATURES: Smart lights and smart garage door opener! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TO VIEW FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOUSE.