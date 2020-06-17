All apartments in Berkley
3861 KIPLING Avenue

3861 Kipling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3861 Kipling Avenue, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing and rare rental opportunity in northeast Berkley. This Berkley ranch features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen with large butcher block island, a sunny and spacious living room with a gas fireplace, an attached garage, an in-ground heated pool, and first-floor laundry. There is a bonus room next to the garage that can be great for storing pool toys or a man cave/she shed with style! Corner lot with city park right next door! Take advantage of this rare find with summer right around the corner! BONUS FEATURES: Smart lights and smart garage door opener! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TO VIEW FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOUSE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

