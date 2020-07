Amenities

Awesome remodel in the heart of town! Walk to Berkley's many robust restaurants and spectacular shopping. Paint and carpet under 2 yrs. 2 gorgeous modern tile baths and lighting. New roof on house and garage in 2016 and all the bath plumbing is brand new. Large kitchen with new stove and giant master bedroom with a full wall of closets. Finished basement with glass block windows and carpet, can be used as second living room. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a den on the main level. The main floor and the upstairs both have a full bath. Fenced yard with 2 car garage, new garage door with opener and a fabulous front porch to hang out on all summer. Includes all kitchen and laundry appliances. Pets - may consider 1 small dog but will give preference to no pets.