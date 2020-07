Amenities

Beautiful newer built home on all sports Duck Lake. Open floor concept on main level with great kitchen with granite countertops - open to dining area and living room which features a stone gas-log fireplace. The main floor den houses the laundry and could be a 4th bedroom for busy family weekends. Main floor full bathroom. Upstairs is the master bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet and deck that overlooks the lake. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath round out the upstairs. Two car detached garage and central air. $300 Non refundable cleaning fee due upon move in.