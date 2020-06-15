All apartments in Waterville
58 Pleasant Hill Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

58 Pleasant Hill Dr

58 Pleasant Hill Drive · (207) 558-0990
Location

58 Pleasant Hill Drive, Waterville, ME 04901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit **LEASE-PURCHASE** · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
A unique opportunity to Lease-Purchase (rent to own) this magnificent 2007 custom built Colonial home in Waterville, Maine. This home offers true, luxury style living with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and and an impressive Master Suite. The first floor features an impressive entryway that leads into the well appointed, large, chef style kitchen. A formal dining room, living room and den for entertaining, relaxing, and spending time with family. The finished lower level leads opens to an expansive and nicely landscaped backyard for outdoor living and activities. The 3 bay garage has room for all your vehicles and toys.

Lease-Purchase is available for qualified buyers with a good down payment. No bank application. Call for details

(RLNE5695178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

