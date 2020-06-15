58 Pleasant Hill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

A unique opportunity to Lease-Purchase (rent to own) this magnificent 2007 custom built Colonial home in Waterville, Maine. This home offers true, luxury style living with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and and an impressive Master Suite. The first floor features an impressive entryway that leads into the well appointed, large, chef style kitchen. A formal dining room, living room and den for entertaining, relaxing, and spending time with family. The finished lower level leads opens to an expansive and nicely landscaped backyard for outdoor living and activities. The 3 bay garage has room for all your vehicles and toys.



Lease-Purchase is available for qualified buyers with a good down payment. No bank application. Call for details



(RLNE5695178)