Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Waterville, ME

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
58 Pleasant Hill Dr
58 Pleasant Hill Drive, Waterville, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
A unique opportunity to Lease-Purchase (rent to own) this magnificent 2007 custom built Colonial home in Waterville, Maine. This home offers true, luxury style living with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and and an impressive Master Suite.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1 Collette St.
1 Collette Street, Waterville, ME
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1295 sqft
LARGE 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH GARAGE! - Property Id: 95736 The top floor is yours! This well maintained apartment is conveniently located near Waterville's Shopping District and downtown attractions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Waterville?
The average rent price for Waterville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Waterville?
Some of the colleges located in the Waterville area include Bowdoin College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Waterville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waterville from include Brunswick, and Lewiston.

