Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0



$1,750.00-2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Condo Unit in South Portland's historic Knightville neighborhood. This unit is available for move in August 7th!! Located on a one way street, this gorgeous, quiet condo unit boasts a host of amenities that any renter would love to have. This is located in a pleasant area and is in close proximity to shops and restaurants and is just across the bridge from Portland's downtown Old Port where there is plenty of nightlife and entertainment. This unit has a mix of beautiful tile floor and carpets to make it an inviting space along with high efficiency appliances to help control energy costs. The Owner pays for cold water and sewer. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities which includes heat, hot water, electricity and cable/WiFi i(if desired). The heat and hot water run off brand new, gas-fired, high efficiency system that utilizes direct venting. There is one dedicated off-street parking spot included. Washer/Dryer included In-Unit! No Pets, No Exceptions per condo association rules and regulations. Security Deposit equal to one months rent due at the time of rental offer acceptance. First Months Rent due on Lease start date and will be prorated if tenant moves in on any day other than the 1st of the month. One year Lease required.



**BELLPORT'S COVID-19 UPDATE- Due to the current global pandemic of COVID-19, we have gone virtual! We have implemented this new way of Apartment Leasing in order to keep our staff and current/prospective renters safe. This means there will be NO physical showings of our available units unless unit is currently vacant and unoccupied. To compensate for the lack of physical showings, we have recorded virtual walkthroughs of all available units. These tours have already been recorded by a BellPort Employee and a link to the video is included at the top of this rental listing. If you are unable to access the link, please email leasing@bellportmgt.com and we can send it to you via email. We implemented a new Rental Application procedure and have suspended the acceptance of all physical paper rental applications as well as check/cash payments for our application fees. All Rental Application submissions must be done electronically by emailing your completed application(s) to leasing@bellportmgt.com. Once your completed applications, and proof of income (paystub, employment offer letter, bank statement, tax return) are received by email, a member of our Leasing Team will email you a link from Square that will allow the application fee(s) to be paid online with a debit/credit card. If you've viewed the virtual showing of this unit and you are interested in applying for this space you will find our PDF Rental Application on our website www.bellportmgt.com under the "Rental Applications" tab. BellPort appreciates your understanding and cooperation with this new way of Leasing and we look forward to working with you all to find you the perfect place to call home!



There is a $35 Non-Refundable Application Fee for EACH application submitted (all persons 18+ who will reside in the unit as well as co-signers). In order to be approved through BellPort to rent this unit, you must have 2 years of positive rental history or home ownership, pass our criminal check with no criminal history, meet our credit requirements, and be able to show proof of income that the combined total monthly household income is 2.5 times the rent. For example if the apartment is $1,000.00 a month all applicants combined must make $2,500 monthly).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4971471)