Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

96 Ocean Street

96 Ocean Street · (207) 774-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME 04106
Knightville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 96 Ocean Street - 10 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0

$1,750.00-2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Condo Unit in South Portland's historic Knightville neighborhood. This unit is available for move in August 7th!! Located on a one way street, this gorgeous, quiet condo unit boasts a host of amenities that any renter would love to have. This is located in a pleasant area and is in close proximity to shops and restaurants and is just across the bridge from Portland's downtown Old Port where there is plenty of nightlife and entertainment. This unit has a mix of beautiful tile floor and carpets to make it an inviting space along with high efficiency appliances to help control energy costs. The Owner pays for cold water and sewer. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities which includes heat, hot water, electricity and cable/WiFi i(if desired). The heat and hot water run off brand new, gas-fired, high efficiency system that utilizes direct venting. There is one dedicated off-street parking spot included. Washer/Dryer included In-Unit! No Pets, No Exceptions per condo association rules and regulations. Security Deposit equal to one months rent due at the time of rental offer acceptance. First Months Rent due on Lease start date and will be prorated if tenant moves in on any day other than the 1st of the month. One year Lease required.

**BELLPORT'S COVID-19 UPDATE- Due to the current global pandemic of COVID-19, we have gone virtual! We have implemented this new way of Apartment Leasing in order to keep our staff and current/prospective renters safe. This means there will be NO physical showings of our available units unless unit is currently vacant and unoccupied. To compensate for the lack of physical showings, we have recorded virtual walkthroughs of all available units. These tours have already been recorded by a BellPort Employee and a link to the video is included at the top of this rental listing. If you are unable to access the link, please email leasing@bellportmgt.com and we can send it to you via email. We implemented a new Rental Application procedure and have suspended the acceptance of all physical paper rental applications as well as check/cash payments for our application fees. All Rental Application submissions must be done electronically by emailing your completed application(s) to leasing@bellportmgt.com. Once your completed applications, and proof of income (paystub, employment offer letter, bank statement, tax return) are received by email, a member of our Leasing Team will email you a link from Square that will allow the application fee(s) to be paid online with a debit/credit card. If you've viewed the virtual showing of this unit and you are interested in applying for this space you will find our PDF Rental Application on our website www.bellportmgt.com under the "Rental Applications" tab. BellPort appreciates your understanding and cooperation with this new way of Leasing and we look forward to working with you all to find you the perfect place to call home!

There is a $35 Non-Refundable Application Fee for EACH application submitted (all persons 18+ who will reside in the unit as well as co-signers). In order to be approved through BellPort to rent this unit, you must have 2 years of positive rental history or home ownership, pass our criminal check with no criminal history, meet our credit requirements, and be able to show proof of income that the combined total monthly household income is 2.5 times the rent. For example if the apartment is $1,000.00 a month all applicants combined must make $2,500 monthly).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4971471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Ocean Street have any available units?
96 Ocean Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Ocean Street have?
Some of 96 Ocean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Ocean Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Ocean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Ocean Street pet-friendly?
No, 96 Ocean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Portland.
Does 96 Ocean Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 Ocean Street offers parking.
Does 96 Ocean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Ocean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Ocean Street have a pool?
No, 96 Ocean Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Ocean Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Ocean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Ocean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Ocean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Ocean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Ocean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
