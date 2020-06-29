757 Main Street Unit 38

Amenities

Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland. This condo has three bedrooms and two baths, living room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Private deck off the Livingroom. It offers an onsite pool, ample onsite parking, snow removal, lawn care, trash removal and maintenance, coin operated washer/dryers located on the first floor of the building. Tenants are responsible for electricity, baseboard heating, and cable/internet. It is conveniently located to many major employers, shopping, restaurants. Cats allowed with security deposit and monthly pet rent.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5873125)