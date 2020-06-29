All apartments in South Portland
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street Unit 38

757 Main Street · (207) 494-1221 ext. 1221
Location

757 Main Street, South Portland, ME 04106
Sunset Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 757 Main Street Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland. This condo has three bedrooms and two baths, living room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Private deck off the Livingroom. It offers an onsite pool, ample onsite parking, snow removal, lawn care, trash removal and maintenance, coin operated washer/dryers located on the first floor of the building. Tenants are responsible for electricity, baseboard heating, and cable/internet. It is conveniently located to many major employers, shopping, restaurants. Cats allowed with security deposit and monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have any available units?
757 Main Street Unit 38 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have?
Some of 757 Main Street Unit 38's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Main Street Unit 38 currently offering any rent specials?
757 Main Street Unit 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Main Street Unit 38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Main Street Unit 38 is pet friendly.
Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 offer parking?
Yes, 757 Main Street Unit 38 offers parking.
Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 Main Street Unit 38 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have a pool?
Yes, 757 Main Street Unit 38 has a pool.
Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have accessible units?
No, 757 Main Street Unit 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Main Street Unit 38 has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Main Street Unit 38 have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Main Street Unit 38 does not have units with air conditioning.
