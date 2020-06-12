/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, ME
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Deering
1 Unit Available
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Portland Gardens
14 Units Available
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
South Portland Gardens
11 Units Available
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1408 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadowview Road
14 Meadowview Road, Cumberland Center, ME
• $1900/month • 12 Month Lease required • 1900 sq ft • 4 BR, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 E Grand Ave
204 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Furnished, Off season Rental, BEACH - Property Id: 140091 Off season Rental, across from the beach. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Decorated as a beach retreat. Private back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Kennedy Drive
9 Kennedy Drive, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
9 Kennedy Drive Available 07/03/20 Quiet 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in Scarborough!! Washer/Dryer Included!! Available Early July!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: Part 1: https://vimeo.com/414731735/a49340f608 Part 2: https://vimeo.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Goose Pond Rd
10 Goose Pond Road, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath apartment in west cumberland - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apt in West cumberland just minutes form Rte 100 No Cats Allowed (RLNE2532507)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.