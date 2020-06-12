11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, ME

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Deering
1 Unit Available
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Portland Gardens
14 Units Available
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
South Portland Gardens
11 Units Available
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1408 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meadowview Road
14 Meadowview Road, Cumberland Center, ME
• $1900/month • 12 Month Lease required • 1900 sq ft • 4 BR, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Portland

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
Available 06/20/20 Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 E Grand Ave
204 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
Furnished, Off season Rental, BEACH - Property Id: 140091 Off season Rental, across from the beach. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Decorated as a beach retreat. Private back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Kennedy Drive
9 Kennedy Drive, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
9 Kennedy Drive Available 07/03/20 Quiet 3BD/2BA Single Family Home in Scarborough!! Washer/Dryer Included!! Available Early July!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: Part 1: https://vimeo.com/414731735/a49340f608 Part 2: https://vimeo.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Goose Pond Rd
10 Goose Pond Road, Cumberland County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath apartment in west cumberland - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath apt in West cumberland just minutes form Rte 100 No Cats Allowed (RLNE2532507)

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
18 Union Avenue
18 Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
Excellent *WINTER RENTAL*!! Huge 6 bedroom, 3 bath house with off street parking steps from the beach. Water Sewer cable/wifi included. Tenant pays electricity bill. First, last and security deposit due at signing.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
799 Gray Rd 3
799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782 Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care.

