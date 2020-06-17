58 Portland St Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Downtown One Bedroom with Private Parking



Located less than a five-minute walk from Congress Street, this is the living space you need to have access to downtown without the noise and rush of it all!



With all new kitchen and bathroom appliances, secure and modern key-less entry, as well as your own designated parking, this home is perfect for students, busy businesspeople, and anyone looking for a comfortable living situation in scenic Portland. Not to mention, with Deering Oaks Park across the street, and Trader Joes and Whole Foods just down the road, you will never have to go far to get what you need!



*I'm open to negotiating an adjusted rent to include electric, heat & hot water, as well as internet! I'm also open to keeping the unit furnished with a comfortable queen-sized bed as well as a couch/additional pull out bed*

No Pets Allowed



