Portland, ME
58 Portland St Apt 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

58 Portland St Apt 3

58 Portland Street · (508) 344-6995
Location

58 Portland Street, Portland, ME 04101
West Bayside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt 3 · Avail. now

$1,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Downtown One Bedroom with Private Parking - Property Id: 266912

Located less than a five-minute walk from Congress Street, this is the living space you need to have access to downtown without the noise and rush of it all!

With all new kitchen and bathroom appliances, secure and modern key-less entry, as well as your own designated parking, this home is perfect for students, busy businesspeople, and anyone looking for a comfortable living situation in scenic Portland. Not to mention, with Deering Oaks Park across the street, and Trader Joes and Whole Foods just down the road, you will never have to go far to get what you need!

*I'm open to negotiating an adjusted rent to include electric, heat & hot water, as well as internet! I'm also open to keeping the unit furnished with a comfortable queen-sized bed as well as a couch/additional pull out bed*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266912
Property Id 266912

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have any available units?
58 Portland St Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have?
Some of 58 Portland St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Portland St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
58 Portland St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Portland St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 58 Portland St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 58 Portland St Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Portland St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 58 Portland St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 58 Portland St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Portland St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Portland St Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Portland St Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
